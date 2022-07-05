Report: Rockmart PD arrests man during traffic stop with drugs after pills, weed spotted by officer

Daniel Augustus Ingram

A local man remained in jail following a holiday weekend traffic stop for a back door being open on his Jeep Cherokee with a litany of other problems, and ultimately being found with drugs in the car as well per reports from the Rockmart Police.

According to reports, police arrested Daniel Augustus Ingram, 32, of 233 Airport Road, Cedartown, was booked into jail on multiple charges after he was stopped by officers on patrol with the rear door of his vehicle open and “several unsecured objects hanging out of the vehicle” and couldn’t see a plate on the 2003 Jeep Cherokee.

Police stopped the Jeep at Prospect Road and Highway 278 and asked for more information from Ingram. He told the reporting officer he just bought the Cherokee two weeks before, and had just gotten the title in hand.

He found it on the floorboard in the back seat, and couldn’t provide any info about insurance per the report. A second officer came to the scene to help, and later was dispatched to go grab some additional printer paper to be able to submit tickets to Ingram for the moving violations after midnight on Saturday, July 2.

That’s when the reporting officer noted he smelled marijuana, and spotted a bowl that had both a bud within and two pills.

Initially Ingram told officers the pills were Percocet and that it was marijuana, but then he attempted to hide the drugs under his leg and was told to put it back on the dash and exit the vehicle. He did so, but knocked the bowl over in the process.

More contraband was found following a further search of the Jeep, including more pills, a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue inside, and after searching Ingram found some more methamphetamine concealed in Ingram’s sock.

Police ultimately charged Ingram with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV drugs for the pills found.

He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, obscuring tag frame or tinted glass covers prohibited, no insurance and unsecured load.

He remained in jail with an $11,000 bond set.







