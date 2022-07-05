Woman suffers serious eye injury in NJ firework mishap

TEANECK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 40-year-old woman suffered a severe eye injury when she was struck in the face by a firework in Teaneck on Monday night.

Police told WABC 7 they got a 911 call about the victim bleeding after being hit in the eye by a firework at a Stuyvesant Road home.

Upon officers' arrival, the 40-year-old was located and she was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

The outlet reports that there has been no update on her condition as of Tuesday morning.

The circumstances leading up to the incident have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.