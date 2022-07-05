ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man killed in South City neighborhood identified

By Kelsee Ward
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Sunday night. The...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX2Now

Man playing with gun shoots man in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man playing with a gun shot another man Friday evening in north St. Louis, police say. The victim is expected to survive. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Drive in the Baden neighborhood. The victim told police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 children injured in North City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three children were injured in a crash that occurred in North City Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Hall and Adelaide. Firefighters tell News 4 a car that had five people inside rear-ended a FedEx truck. Two adults inside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Trial for man accused of killing Ret. Cpt. David Dorn to begin July 18

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a retired police captain during a night of rioting and looting will go on trial July 18. Stephan Cannon is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, stealing, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

19-year-old University City High grad fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — DeMario Smith was polite and considerate, his family members said. He was home for the summer after attending Morehouse College in Atlanta for his freshman year, his mother, Angelica Smith, said. On Wednesday afternoon, DeMario was getting ready to go to work at the QuikTrip at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly overnight shooting. Gunfire rang out in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood before 1 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Wentzville PD joins effort to crack down on expired temp tags

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -The Wentzville Police Department is the latest in St. Charles County to join the effort of cutting down on the number of expired temporary tags on the streets. In mid-June, the St. Charles City Police Department launched its own campaign, announcing a “zero tolerance” approach to...
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

1 dead after multi-car crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. The crash happened on I-70 West and Carrie at around 2:31 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene one person was found dead. No further information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

1 dead after fatal crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Westbound I-70 and Carrie at around 2:09 a.m. Police said the car left the road and the driver was found dead at the scene. No further...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Inmate at St. Louis City Justice Center dies of apparent suicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate died Friday around 5 p.m. at the St. Louis City Justice Center jail. The jail’s commissioner said the death is being ruled a suicide. “Earlier this afternoon, a detainee at the City Justice Center was pronounced deceased from an apparent suicide,” St. Louis City Justice Center Corrections Commissioner, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, said in a statement. “A Corrections Officer and medical staff conducted life-saving measures and called EMS. The individual was then transported to the hospital. The detainee was pronounced deceased shortly before 5p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning, resulting in a man's death. Police were called to the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue early this morning near a two-story brick fourplex for a male victim, unconscious and not breathing. Early reports say the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

