(Iron County, MO) An Ironton woman, 32 year old Jessica L. Laird, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident in Iron County Thursday morning just after 9 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Laird was driving south on Highway 21, 5 miles south of Arcadia, when her car ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, struck a sign, and smashed into a tree. Laird. who was wearing her seat belt during the crash, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO