Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac: New laws regarding the elderly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s mayor is providing cover for the city’s police chief as questions emerge about an alleged mass shooting plan and the response. “This is the first time I’m hearing about embellishment, but I will say I credit the Richmond Police Department,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 21 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate climbed to 22.3%, but...
More than 24 hours after the Richmond Police Department (RPD) announced the arrests of two suspects believed to be involved in an alleged mass shooting plan set for Independence Day weekend, questions remain about the men behind bars.
Richmond prosecutors are appealing a court’s decision to grant $15,000 bail for a man police claim was involved in a plot to carry out a mass shooting in the city on the Fourth of July. In a petition filed Wednesday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brooke E. Pettit asked the Richmond...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you struggling to come up with some fun ideas to keep the family busy?. Let us freshen up your bucket list for summer. We teamed up with the West End Mom for up to 30 summer "must-dos" in Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Chief of Richmond Police declined to comment about false statements from 2020 the department retracted on Friday, while Mayor Levar Stoney said he was happy to see it. Corey Goss stood next to the Lee Circle on Wednesday, a surreal feeling to see what's become of...
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating a suspected firearm violation and shooting incident that occurred near the East Highland Park neighborhood. At around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, police were called to VCU Medical Center to identify and interview a victim of gunfire.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened outside Jamaica House resulting from a verbal altercation. At 10:23 this morning, the VCU Police Department received a call for a possible assault and shots fired in the 400 block of West Broad Street, next to VCU residential building Broad […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State officials have announced they could pursue legal action against private business owners selling THC, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Attorney General’s Office. However, the state budget does not completely ban the sale of these products. The...
RICHMOND, Va. — A man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly hitting a woman with a chair, Richmond Police said. The woman was reportedly leaving a business in the 400 block of West Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. when the man — who she didn't know — approached her.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools are currently estimated to be at an average of 93% capacity, and with that percentage expected to rise even more, the administration is planning big changes to their facilities in response. The Chesterfield School Board plans to renovate a school...
