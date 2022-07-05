ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield accepts new waste disposal contract

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aU45j_0gVNTpJX00

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield accepts a new three-year waste disposal contract with F&G Recycling, a division of USA Hauling and Recycling.

According to Greenfield City Hall, this new company won’t affect curbside trash pickup. Following the bankruptcy of the City’s previous waste disposal contractor, Community Eco Power, this company has been providing disposal services since April 14.

“We sought proposals from multiple waste management companies and at the end of the day, this was the best deal for the City,” said Greenfield Public Works Director Marlo Warner. “Because this agreement only affects where we haul our waste, curbside pickup will remain exactly the same. The City does the hauling and that isn’t changing.”

Since July 1, the contract has taken effect with tipping fees at $90 per ton for the first year agreement. In which is the same rate that was under the bridge contract. The Consumer Price Index will determine the increases in tipping fees for the second and third years. In Greenfield, the average for trash per week is 71 tons.

“As always, we encourage residents to be mindful of what they toss into the general trash,” added Warner. “Through recycling and composting, we can help the environment and reduce the financial burden on taxpayers.”

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House

