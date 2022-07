NEW BRITAIN – Just two weeks removed from being the hottest team in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, the New Britain Bees have come back down to Earth with just over a month to go in the regular season. The Bees had been on a steady incline up the standings, but three straight losses have sent them right back down the ladder and fighting to create separation in a six-team race for second place.

