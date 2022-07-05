ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Volunteers needed for West Branch Housatonic River Cleanup

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago
(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers are needed on Saturday, July 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help clean up the West Branch of the Housatonic River.

Housatonic River health is significantly improved by cleanups. A startling array of debris has been collected by Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) and Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) over the years, including mattresses, shopping carts, inflatable pools, bicycles, televisions, tires, construction materials, metal barrels, and an empty ATM.

In the years since they began annual cleanups, the BEAT team says they have noticed a decrease in garbage piles.

Those interested are to meet at Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield. All cleanup teams will be divided into nearby locations to gather trash in river banks to be transported in canoes.

To prepare for the cleanup, BEAT recommends wearing old clothes, a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and old sneakers or waterproof/waders. Along with having a full water bottle with you.

If you are interested in this volunteer opportunity, contact BEAT at team@thebeatnews.org or call (413)464-9402.

