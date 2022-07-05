ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: 1 shot in Algiers, 2 shot on Canal Street early Tuesday morning

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcdUM_0gVNSOxT00

ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating several crimes across the city over the 4th of July weekend. Police began investigating 2 separate shootings on July 5. According to police, one shooting happened in Algiers and another in Downtown New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to an aggravated battery in Downtown New Orleans just after midnight. Around 12:40 a.m., NOPD responded to a call that two men were shot in the 900 block of Canal Street. According to police, the two men were taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for their gunshot injuries.

An hour later NOPD began investigating a second shooting in Algiers. According to reports, the shooting happened at 34000 Holiday Drive. Police reported that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The condition of the three victims is unknown at the time. These shootings are still under investigation. Anyone with information on these two shootings is encouraged to contact the police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

NOPD: Four armed robberies in 24 hours across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple armed robberies across the metro. According to the police, two of the incidents happened at local businesses. Police began investigating the first armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Walgreens in Freret. According to NOPD, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans East shooting on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday around 3 p.m. on the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Initial reports show that a female sustained a gunshot wound. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting on Saturday morning left a man injured on Frenchmen Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department reports that there was a shooting on Saturday morning on the 1900 block of Frenchmen Street in the Seventh Ward. Initial reports show that a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Man shot on UNO Campus

New Orleans Police are investigating to find the person who shot a man on the campus of the University of New Orleans. The shooting was reported around 11:30pm last night. Responding officers located a man down suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Shooting#Algiers#Canal Street#Violent Crime#Ems
fox8live.com

1 stabbed, another shot in separate Friday homicides, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed in separate homicides Friday morning (July 8), according to the New Orleans Police Department. In the first incident, police say a man was found shot to death in the 1400 block of Bienville Street around 3 a.m. Police did not elaborate, nor did they name a possible suspect or motive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate crash with stolen car

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Thursday and involved a stolen vehicle. Police say it happened along Canal Street near South Scott Street. NOPD said a woman was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Man accused of robbing business in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that happened in Mid-City on Thursday at the 200 block of North Carrollton Avenue. According to NOPD, a suspect entered a business and showed a handgun demanding cash from the cashier. Once the cashier complied with the demands, the suspect fled on foot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

'Like a war zone': Bullet blasts into New Orleans East home

NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors in one New Orleans East neighborhood are concerned over violence coming from a nearby apartment complex. They say bullets are coming into their homes along Cove Drive. WDSU spoke to one woman who had a bullet go through a bedroom window on July 4. "The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy