Jensen Beach, FL

Jensen Beach volleyball hosting camp, local AAU football team wins national championship

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

Jensen Beach High School’s volleyball program is still taking signups for its annual summer camp from July 25-29 at its school gymnasium.

Instructors will include the Falcon coaching staff and current and former players from Jensen Beach, Martin County and South Fork and the camp is sponsored by All In Sports Training.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day with attendees learning fundamental skills and techniques for players looking to play at the middle school and high school level.

Flashback: Prospects by Sports Illustrated honors 11U Treasure Coast Patriots for national title win

The cost of the camp is $135 a player or $140 if paid through PayPal. To sign up and register for the camp, visit allinsportstraining.org or contact Jensen Beach volleyball head coach Mike Sawtelle at 772-285.0465. Sawtelle can also be reached him via email at tcvball@yahoo.com for more information.

Treasure Coast Patriots earn 12U AAU Spring National Championship

The Treasure Coast Patriots won the 12U AAU Spring National Championship in Davenport on June 25, defeating the Tulsa Hustle 28-13 in the title game.

The Patriots began their tournament defeating the Tulsa Hustle 38-13 and continued their offensive onslaught with a 38-0 win over the Virginia Stallions.

Treasure Coast put together another impressive performance in their 34-6 victory over the Virginia Vipers to secure a spot in the championship game.

In the title game, the Patriots again faced Tulsa and came away as the 12U national champions with a 28-13 victory.

For the tournament, quarterback Wonderful Monds IV totaled 12 touchdown passes and six rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Donevan Richardson had six touchdown catches and Jayden Beaubrun had two rushing touchdowns and two touchdown catches.

The Patriots are still accepting signups for their teams from their 6U to 13U team. For more information, please contact Joaquenssi Eugene at joaquenssi1@icloud.com.

Treasure Coast Patriots

No. | Player

0 Desmond Christian Jr.

1 Wonderful Monds IV

2 Michael Ceville-Rogers

3 Donevan Richardson

4 Izaiah Dubreus

5 Jadyn Beaubrun

6 Javier Ibar

7 Emmanuel Thompson-Smith

8 Micah Roberts

12 Kaden Huggins

20 Caleb Lopes

21 Takur Mayberry

42 Carson Topmiller

45 Nicolas Gartley

54 Ayden Sommer

84 Imran Ssebuufu

90 Guilson Saintelus

91 Shadrach Washington

93 Kristoff Simmonds

96 Kevin Lurry

99 Andrew Pisani

Head coach: Wonderful Monds III

Assistant coaches: Joaquenssi Eugene, Damien Skinner, Roderick Huggins

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jensen Beach volleyball hosting camp, local AAU football team wins national championship

