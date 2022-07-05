FORT PIERCE — Fireworks caused a Monday fire at a triplex on Avenue N that impacted more than 15 people, though there were no injuries, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District on Tuesday.

Crews about went to the scene in the 2500 block of Avenue N just west of North 25th Street. Ten people were in one unit and seven to eight others were in the other two.

“The cause was determined to be fireworks – accidental,” Fire District spokesperson Brenda Stokes said via text message.

The Fire District reported many of those at the scene were from out of town for the holiday. Monday was the 4th of July.

Knocks to the doors of all three units Tuesday morning were unanswered. Several neighbors declined comment.

Piles of charred and soot-covered clothing covered the ground one one side of the easternmost unit, where much of the damage appeared to be. A 4-door Chevrolet Malibu was parked out front.

The Red Cross reported helping 17 people, including 11 children, after the fire.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fireworks cause July 4th fire at triplex in Fort Pierce; more than 15 impacted