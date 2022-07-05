One injured in jet ski crash near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a jet ski crash near North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 10:48 a.m. to the Waites Island area. One jet ski was involved in the crash, HCFR said.

One person was taken to a dock by boat and then taken to a hospital for injuries, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating. No other information was immediately available.

