Roan Mountain, TN

Acoustic Jam on Stage today at Roan Mtn. Park

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Acoustic Jam on Stage will be held today, July...

www.elizabethton.com

elizabethton.com

My New Favorites will perform at Covered Bridge

Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature the band, My New Favorites. The group features a mix of honky tonk and Appalachian music played on the old clawhammer banjo. Led by award winning songwriter Jeffery Benedict, the group is both funny and fun-loving, Also featured are viruoso Westley Harris, bass player Amy Benedict, and Jason Carpenter, a one-man band percussionist. The group has been featured at Merlefest, Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival, and PBS-TV series, Song of the Mountain, as well as many other musical venues in the tri-state area. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and family and sit back and enjoy a free concert while relaxing by the Doe River. The concert is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Rec Dept.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Visit Roan Mountain

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Lakeside Concert Series features Big Band Theory

Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater featuring Big Band Theory on Thursday, July 7. Big Band Theory started out in 2009 as the house band for Kaffe Blue in Kingsport. The first time the band performed together, they borrowed about 20 big band charts from the 1940s and played them all twice. The group has morphed into a dance/party band that makes listeners want to dance and sing along. Over the years the band has added music to its repertoire that includes just about anything with a horn section including Glenn Miller, Etta James, the Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Van Morrison, the Doobie Brothers, Queen, and Santana.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Turning 47

On July the 4th I turned 47. Life is funny when you’re 18. You imagine you will always be 18 and with each passing year you don’t contemplate getting older but we do. I don’t really feel much different than I did when I was 18 or I have suddenly changed to the point of not noticing. The one thing I tend to do on my birthdays is reflect back on the past year and years and see how much my life has changed.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Roan Mountain, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City nominees named Top Women in Grocery

ABINGDON, Va. — Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery initiative recognizes the important role that women play in the food and grocery industry. Two Food City women grocers are named among this year’s top winners — Molly Austin, front-end operations special projects manager, and Amanda Gulley, store manager.
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson, 69, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Joe Clarence and Ethel McKinney Birchfield and was born on August 4, 1952. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ella Mae Birchfield, and four brothers, Clarence Birchfield, Howard “Lit” Birchfield, Earl Birchfield and Bill Birchfield.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Community Calendar

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Shirley Faye Grindstaff Taylor

Shirley Faye Grindstaff Taylor, 75, of Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 1, 2022, at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tenn., following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was surrounded by her family and love at the time of her passing, with her husband, only daughter, and sister by her bedside.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU scholar publishing on trauma during COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are working through an important question: How do we teach and learn during a crisis?. Scholars at East Tennessee State University are at the forefront of that conversation. A “gift to higher education,” as one reviewer put it, the book...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Motorcycle accident claims life of Johnson City man

A Johnson City man was killed Thursday when the motorcycle he was riding skidded off a roadway and crashed into a guardrail. The accident took place about 10:35 p.m. on June 30 near 1042 Gap Creek Road. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bradrick Greenlee was driving a Honda motorcycle traveling...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

River Riders offense stays hot in big win over Axmen

KINGSPORT–The Elizabethton River Riders (14-15) took game two of the weekend series against the Kingsport Axmen (20-9) on Sunday night by a final score of 12-6. Shortstop Peyton Basler had a perfect night at the plate, as he went 2-for-2 with three walks, two runs scored and four RBI.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Volunteer Tennessee Commission announces $7.4 million in AmeriCorps Grants to 18 Tennessee organizations

NASHVILLE – On Tuesday, July 5, Volunteer Tennessee, the state’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, announced that Tennessee received nearly $7.4 million in AmeriCorps grant funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency responsible for national service and volunteer programs. Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness in Johnson City will...
TENNESSEE STATE
elizabethton.com

Access to new Watauga River boat ramp open

Access to the new boat ramp along the Watauga River in Elizabethton is open to the public. The ramp is located along Lovers Lane under the Bristol Bridge and provides fisherman, emergency personnel and others access to the river. After weeks of construction, the parking area has been completed and the area has opened to the public.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

VFW food distribution set Friday for veterans, their families

VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary will do a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m. The distribution will be held at the VFW Post at 2001 W. Elk Ave. Those attending the food distribution are asked...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Overnight Highway 19-E vehicle crash with fatality

A Jonesborough man died after the car he was driving crashed into a church building Monday in Elizabethton. Officials said the accident took place about 11 p.m. Monday. Matthew E. Anderson, 37, was driving a silver-colored Toyota Corolla that crossed Highway 19-E from Peter Hampton Drive and crashed into the west side of Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, in the 1200 block of Highway 19-E.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 4, at approximately 5:12 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jeremy Combs of Johnson City and charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Officers responded to an address for a separate...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

King earns CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, two individuals recognized as Scholar All-Americans

BRISTOL – The King University men’s and women’s swimming teams were recognized when the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced a pair of academic awards. Both teams were selected as 2022 CSCAA Division II Scholar All-America Teams before Jamie Edwards and Jan Kuljak garnered Individual Scholar All-America honors.
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Police chase leads to arrest for DUI and various charges

On July 1, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Andrew Whitson of Jonesborough and charged him with failure to maintain control, speeding, felony evading, DUI (third offense), leaving the scene of an accident, refusing to submit to a DUI test, and failure to comply with driver’s license restrictions.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Unicoi businessman faces additional felony charges

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges on Steven Chase Willis, 27, of Unicoi. He was arrested on June 25 for theft over $10,000; theft of services over $10,000; worthless checks over $500; and deceptive business practices. The new charges filed...
UNICOI, TN

