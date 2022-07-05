‘Paper Girls’ Trailer: Ali Wong Confronts Her Tween Self in Time-Travel Adventure Series

There might be no coming back from the future.

Prime Video’s “Paper Girls,” premiering July 29, centers on four 12-year-old girls — Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones), and KJ (Fina Strazza) — who are caught up in the crossfire between warring time travelers on Halloween 1988. The foursome of newspaper delivery girls is transported to 2019 and forced to find a way home, all while confronting their older adult selves.

Ali Wong plays the grown-up version of Erin, who helps the tweens escape the present. Nate Corddry and Adina Porter also star in the ensemble series.

Based on the comic book of the same name by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang, “Paper Girls” is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B. The series is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Plan B. The series was created for television by Folsom. Season 1 is directed by Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola. All eight episodes of the sci-fi adventure series premiere July 29 on Prime Video.

Comic book artist Chiang told Entertainment Weekly that Wong being cast as Erin allowed the comedian to show off her acting range.

“To see her do something dramatic and a little bittersweet is a really fantastic showcase for her,” Chiang explained. “That character [of Erin] is really important to me. To be able to tell a story featuring an Asian-American character that’s not necessarily an immigrant story but a coming-of-age story…I kind of didn’t realize how much I needed it until I was drawing it. Her kind of sweet nerdiness is something that I sympathize with deeply from growing up.”

Chiang continued, “Between Erin and Tiffany and, and K.J. and Mac, there’s such a great diversity within the group of personalities. I think it’s easy to find yourself in one of them, if not all of them. If you’ve never heard of Paper Girls, if you’re not familiar with this comic, then the show is still 100 percent accessible and I think you will love it. But if you’re a hardcore fan of the comic, it’s still going to be extremely surprising to you. With our blessing, they go to some places that we never could as a comic and there are new characters, there are new threats.”

