Afya collects reproductive health supplies to help women in need
Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, one Hudson Valley organization is stepping up to help women in need.
Afya collected donations Tuesday for reproductive health supplies.
The hope is to help avoid a crisis among health care providers by getting them important supplies.
Afya collected supplies at its Saw Mill River Road location in Yonkers and is taking donations online at AfyaFoundation.org.
