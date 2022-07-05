Police: Bronx man killed in shooting, 2 others injured

A 62-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Belmont section of the Bronx, police say.

A small vigil has been made in Belmont where 62-year-old John Edwards was killed late Monday after a Fourth of July celebration.

Neighbors say Edwards was a veteran and was a protector and mentor to the community, especially with the local youth. He was known locally for his blue chair that he always sat in outside of his building along Prospect Avenue.

Now, that chair sits empty as investigators monitor the scene and search for the gunman.

The NYPD says officers got a call about a shooting on Prospect Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police found Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two other men, both in their 20s, were also shot, but they are expected to recover.

Those in the neighborhood who knew Edwards say he was a beloved leader in the community.

Police are still searching for the shooter.