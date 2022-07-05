Sal: Nets should dare Kevin Durant to sit out if they can't find best trade offer

Kevin Durant has reportedly asked for a trade from the Nets, and Brooklyn will likely begin weighing offers that will likely be historic in terms of a return haul, considering Durant is still performing at a superstar level with four years left on his contract.

But Sal Licata says if the Nets don’t like any trade offers, they should have no problem running it back with Durant, whether he likes it or not.

“If I can find a trade package that makes my team as good as it can be…if we can’t find a good enough trade, I’m not giving you away just because you want to be out of here,” Sal said. “So you can either suit up and play for the team you signed with for the next four years, or sit your rear end out like Ben Simmons did.”

The Nets have been criticized by some for allowing the players to dictate the course of the franchise, and Sal says that should stop if a good enough deal isn’t presented for Durant or Kyrie Irving, the two who signed on in 2019 to form a superstar duo that has won just one playoff series since.

“If I’m the Nets, I’m not bending over backwards to accommodate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have screwed my franchise over,” Sal said.

