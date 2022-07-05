ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

There are three chances left to see Iowa City Community Band. Here's when and where.

By Katie Martin
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago

The Iowa City Community Band’s summer season is off to a great start and we look forward to our final three performances this month.

The remaining opportunities to see ICCB in action this summer are:

  • Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. — Plum Grove Historic Site, as part of Lucas Farms History Days
  • Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. — North Market Square Park
  • Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. — Johnson County Fairgrounds

The Iowa City Community Band has performed continuously in the Iowa City/Coralville area since 1982 (except in 2020), and we look forward to another great summer of making music together. We are delighted to have Rob Medd, band director at West High, serve as our director for the 15th year.

So far this summer, we have enjoyed performing at College Green Park, Riverfront Crossings Park, Lower City Park and S.T. Morrison Park.  Even though the Coralville 4thFest parade was cancelled due to inclement weather, we were glad to play in the pre-fireworks concert on July 4.

No matter where we play, we love seeing familiar faces in the crowd, as well as new attendees. For a full list of concert dates, times and locations, visit our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ICCBand).

ICCB rehearsals are at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Iowa City West High School. We appreciate the school’s partnership in allowing us rehearsal space again this summer. The remaining rehearsals are July 9-23.

ICCB is always looking for community members (high schoolers and older) to join us. Whether you are a lifelong musician, are just picking up your horn after decades away, or anywhere in between, you are encouraged to attend a rehearsal and see what it’s like.

We play new music every week, which is great for sight-reading practice and also great if you can participate for only one concert this year. If you are interested in participating, send us a message on Facebook and we will provide you more information about our group.

Remember, the ICCB operates solely on donations from individuals, families and local businesses to provide free concerts to the public. If you would like to contribute to the band, send your donation to: Iowa City Community Band – c/o West Music, 1212 5th St., Coralville, IA 52241. Make checks payable to “Iowa City Community Band.”

The Iowa City Community Band is ready to close our 2022 season off strong. We hope that you’ll join us often, as a musician or audience member. See you at the park!

Katie Martin serves as the publicist and plays French horn for the Iowa City Community Band. She enjoys making music together with her friends and family in ICCB and at Zion Lutheran Church.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: There are three chances left to see Iowa City Community Band. Here's when and where.

