ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Officials praise Highland Park hospital staff, who treated 25 gunshot victims after Monday’s mass shooting

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyRAS_0gVNQyMh00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Following Monday’s parade shooting in Highland Park, doctors and nurses at the NorthShore Highland Park Hospital were tasked with treating 25 gunshot victims, whose ages ranged from 8 – 85 years old. Some were in critical condition upon arrival.

By Monday evening, NorthShore University HealthSystem officials said hospital staff had successfully treated and discharged 19 of those victims. Several others were later admitted to other local hospitals.

Officials said the effort by nurses and doctors Monday was awe-inspiring.

“These trauma surgeons, I mean, their reflexes are extraordinary. They know exactly what to do,” said Dr. Mark Talamonti, the Chairman of Surgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem. “The nurses are cracker-jack nurses, so you stand in awe of their competency and their professionalism.”

Dr. Brigham Temple, the Medical Director for Emergency Preparedness with NorthShore University HealthSystem, said extensive training for a day like Monday helped staff immensely.

“It is a little surreal to have to take care of an event such as this,” Temple said. “But … we go through a number of different programs, training, [and] we practice for these events even though we hope they never happen.”

An additional 20 physicians, nursing staff, and support staff were brought in to help the Highland Park hospital treat victims coming from the parade.

“It breaks your heart to see people — innocents, basically, the wounded — and you see the heroic effort to save their lives,” Talamonti said. “It was a tough day.”

Temple said the hospital system will continue to provide support to victims from Monday’s tragic shooting, as well as to the doctors, nurses, and support staff who treated them.

“We provide services that include social work,” Temple said. “Our team, as well as our patients, will have a chance to talk to therapists [and] counselors to debrief after something that is so traumatic.”

Hospital officials said one additional victim, who didn’t suffer a gunshot wound, was also treated at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital.

“I think our team very admirably handled the situation today,” Temple said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nursing Staff#Emergency Preparedness#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face after midnight in the 800 block of East 80th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Highland Park couple's security camera captured massacre suspect after bullets stopped

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A picture put a face to Highland Park mass shooting suspect Bobby Crimo seconds after the bullets stopped flying. On Friday, the Highland Park couple who own the surveillance camera told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey about the moment they realized what they had. Hal and Geri Emalfarb said they knew right away that their cameras had captured the shooter. They own a building on Green Bay Road, steps from where investigator say the suspect fired 83 rounds into a July 4th parade crowd. "The rifle dropped out of his blanket," said Geri Emalfarb....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 53, shot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot Friday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 53-year-old was sitting outside around 6:23 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him twice in the body in the 7300 block of North Clark Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy