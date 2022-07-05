Officials praise Highland Park hospital staff, who treated 25 gunshot victims after Monday’s mass shooting

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Following Monday’s parade shooting in Highland Park, doctors and nurses at the NorthShore Highland Park Hospital were tasked with treating 25 gunshot victims, whose ages ranged from 8 – 85 years old. Some were in critical condition upon arrival.

By Monday evening, NorthShore University HealthSystem officials said hospital staff had successfully treated and discharged 19 of those victims. Several others were later admitted to other local hospitals.

Officials said the effort by nurses and doctors Monday was awe-inspiring.

“These trauma surgeons, I mean, their reflexes are extraordinary. They know exactly what to do,” said Dr. Mark Talamonti, the Chairman of Surgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem. “The nurses are cracker-jack nurses, so you stand in awe of their competency and their professionalism.”

Dr. Brigham Temple, the Medical Director for Emergency Preparedness with NorthShore University HealthSystem, said extensive training for a day like Monday helped staff immensely.

“It is a little surreal to have to take care of an event such as this,” Temple said. “But … we go through a number of different programs, training, [and] we practice for these events even though we hope they never happen.”

An additional 20 physicians, nursing staff, and support staff were brought in to help the Highland Park hospital treat victims coming from the parade.

“It breaks your heart to see people — innocents, basically, the wounded — and you see the heroic effort to save their lives,” Talamonti said. “It was a tough day.”

Temple said the hospital system will continue to provide support to victims from Monday’s tragic shooting, as well as to the doctors, nurses, and support staff who treated them.

“We provide services that include social work,” Temple said. “Our team, as well as our patients, will have a chance to talk to therapists [and] counselors to debrief after something that is so traumatic.”

Hospital officials said one additional victim, who didn’t suffer a gunshot wound, was also treated at NorthShore Highland Park Hospital.

“I think our team very admirably handled the situation today,” Temple said.

