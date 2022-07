Try a few flavor and texture tricks for a quick and filling early summer salad. Here’s a versatile summer tomato salad that takes advantage of the herbs and spring onions that are available at market along with the first tomatoes. Roasted chickpeas and the Lemon-Tahini Vinaigrette give this some umami and texture, making it a filling lunch salad with perhaps a hearty slice of toast. But you could use your favorite vinaigrette and leave out the chickpeas if you want a simple side salad. One note: I add an extra tablespoon of tahini to the vinaigrette recipe when using it in this salad for a little more body.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO