Javy Baez will forever and always be a Chicago Cub. He said so himself Thursday, his first time playing in Chicago since the Cubs traded him last July. "This will always be home for me," Baez said from Guaranteed Rate Field, according to an article from 670 the Score. "I got a tattoo with the Cub logo (on my right arm). Winning for them is something nobody can take from you. It just was very special to be a part of the Cubs organization in the past.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO