When you go for a walk with your dog, their safety is of the utmost importance. This doesn't only mean keeping them safe from traffic or other dangers they may encounter. It also requires us to curtail their behavior if it puts them in jeopardy. One of the most common issues is when our dog encounters another dog. They may start after them, pulling hard on the leash or even behaving inappropriately with the dog. These impulsive and sudden behaviors can threaten the well-being of both dogs, so it is something we need to understand why they do it and what we can do to stop it.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO