Australia is such a wild place. Stunningly beautiful with wide variety of landscapes and climates… it’s an absolute bucket list place if you’ve never been. It also happens to be one of the least densely populated places in the world, with a large percentage of the country’s population on the eastern seaboard. But as for the rest of the country… mountains, deserts, rainforests, coral reefs… it’s absolutely massive and there’s barely any people. But you know what there is a […] The post Kangaroo Tries To Escape Trio Of Wedge-Tailed Eagles In Full-Blown Attack Mode first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO