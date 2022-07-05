ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

10 Incredible Porcupine Facts

a-z-animals.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorcupines are among the largest rodents on earth. They have modified hair that is sharp for defensive purposes. These hairs are known as quills. Their size is not the only attribute that is large; they also have about 30 different species all over the world. Porcupines may not look...

a-z-animals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rare wild ancestors of domestic pigeon found on Scottish islands

Colonies of extremely rare and endangered birds that are the wild ancestors of domestic and feral pigeons have been found on secluded Scottish islands. Researchers have spoken of their excitement and surprise at discovering small populations of wild rock doves in places that include the Outer Hebrides. It is thought...
ANIMALS
BBC

Critically endangered orangutan born at Dudley Zoo

A critically endangered Bornean orangutan has been born at a zoo. Dudley Zoo and Castle said the male was born at the site's newly built £500,000 outdoor enclosure on 25 June. His mother, Jazz, aged 30, is also the parent of an 11-year-old female named Sprout, while father Djimat,...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip

Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect. As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#Nocturnal Animals#Snake#Toys#Old World#New World
ohmymag.co.uk

Researchers discover prehistoric fossils of a rare bear-dog hybrid

In the Pyrenees region, researchers have found a bear-dog mandible fossil. This animal, now extinct, was rare in this region, and this jawbone probably belonged to the genus of Amphicyonids (carnivores related to canids). Prehistoric bear-dog hybrid. Despite their name, these bear-dog creatures were neither bears nor really dogs. However,...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Inyerself

The Elusive Northern Saw-Whet Owl!

It is remarkable to come across a bird you never knew existed. We had the fortune of spotting a Northern Saw-Whet Owl near our bird feeder recently. I was quick to snap some pictures and film some videos as I knew I had to find out what type of owl this was. Everyone was quick to point out just how small it was.
Newsweek

Ocelot Kitten Tries Out Its Climbing Skills in Adorable Video

An adorable ocelot cub practiced the climbing skills it will need when it grows up. The weeks-old youngster was filmed by keepers as it explored its rainforest-like enclosure called Gondwana Land at Leipzig Zoo in Germany. In the video, proud mother ocelot Daphne, 14, leads her newborn around the territory...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Near-extinct three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at Chester zoo

A near-extinct three-legged ploughshare tortoise is settling into a new life at Chester zoo after being rescued from illegal smugglers.The reptile, named Hope, is one of the last of his kind and has been relocated to England in an attempt to save his species.He was rescued from illegal smugglers, who snatched him from the forests of Madagascar.Vets at Chester zoo have also attached three wheels to the underside of Hope’s shell, helping him navigate his new home easier.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US Osprey helicopter kills three Marines after crashing into USS Green BayBoris Johnson says ‘some people can’t take their drink’ amid Pincher scandalBoris asked if Pincher should resign, says 'that's a matter for him'
ANIMALS
AFP

Indonesian uses puppets to teach threat to world's rarest rhinos

In a small Indonesian fishing village, a man with a fake rhino head perched atop his own puts on a puppet show for a group of eager children. Since then, he has travelled across the archipelago on an old bicycle, performing free puppet shows at stops along the way to teach children about the animals. 
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator’s Bellow Looks Like Something Straight Out of Jurassic Park

As if alligators weren’t intimidating enough, their bellows will make you feel like you’re witnessing a dinosaur come back to life. Recently, several TikTokers have caught these giant reptiles as they vibrate the surrounding waters and let loose a low growl. The sounds can range from a soft grumble to a downright deafening call, and all of them demonstrate just how powerful these scaly creatures are.
FLORIDA STATE
IFLScience

Fossilized Egg Inside An Egg Is A First For Dinosaurs And Reptiles

An egg inside an egg, known as ovum-in-ovo, is something that’s sometimes seen in birds such as chickens whose specialized uteruses are more prone to the magic trick compared to those of reptiles. However, in a first for dinosaurs – and, in fact, reptiles in general – researchers have uncovered a fossilized egg within a fossilized egg: a truly eggceptional find.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy