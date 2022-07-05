ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Oliveira willing to forget about Conor McGregor after recent comments from Khabib: “I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement”

By Susan Cox
 4 days ago
Charles Oliveira is willing to forget about Conor McGregor after recent comments from Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was stripped of his title after missing weight against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. Oliveira did win the match via rear-naked choke just 3:22 into the...

