Charles Oliveira willing to forget about Conor McGregor after recent comments from Khabib: “I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement”

XMMA is set for its fifth show and has a plethora of former UFC fighters. XMMA 5 is set to take place at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, and streams free on YouTube on July 23. The promotion has been known to have former UFC fighters as the previous four main events were Andre Fialho vs. James Vick at XMMA 1. XMMA 2 took place in July 2021 with a Ben Saunders vs. Ramsey Nijem main event. Their third event took place in October as XMMA 3 headlined by Cody Gibson vs. John Dodson. XMMA 4 took place on April 2, headlined by John Dodson vs. Francisco Rivera.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO