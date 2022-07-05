ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 charged in vandalism of school busses, arson

By Michael Reiner, Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- An 11-year-old and 12-year-old were both charged in a vandalism and arson spree in Niles over the weekend.

Officers were called to 102 Water Street where Niles school busses were parked. Police said a dumpster at the Niles City Schools bus garage was the scene of the first fire Saturday night. It was dangerously close to a fuel storage tank.

Investigators also believe the boys set fire Monday to another dumpster less than a mile away near the corner of Holford Avenue and Plant Street.

They are looking into a possible connection to what appeared to be a suspicious fire at the vacant Genesis Christian Center earlier that day, too.

“The story they explained it when confronted with some facts and the existence of video evidence was that they were trying to help put out a fire that they found and that story changed into something else,” Marshall said.

Multiple charges of felony arson and vandalism have been filed by police. Trumbull County JJC took custody of the 12-year-old. The 11-year-old suspect was released to his parents due to age rules but still faces the same charges.

“They’re looking at quite a serious set of charges for as young as young as the offenders maybe,” said Capt. John Marshall.

Police believe the boys could face more charges and stress the importance of parents knowing where their children are.

“Kids will get into trouble when they are away from you. That’s preventable to a degree that you make sure that they know what’s appropriate behavior and what’s not,” Marshall said.

