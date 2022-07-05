Baby Rhino Meets a Lion Bigger Than Them, and Doesn’t Seem Bothered by It. In this mesmerizing footage of a lioness checking out a baby black rhino, you can almost read the big cat’s thoughts. In theory, a lioness could tackle a baby rhino, although they would not attempt an attack on an adult. There are a few things to weigh up, however! Even baby rhinos have quite tough skin that could be hard for a lioness to penetrate and they are powerful little animals. What’s more, the mom rhino is not that far away and she has a very strong horn. She is also not going to best pleased about a lioness attacking her baby!

1 DAY AGO