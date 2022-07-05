ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherlin, OR

WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

A woman was taken to the hospital following a traffic accident on Friday. A report from Sutherlin Police said...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.
COBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened after crash

COBURG, Ore. — Update (9:32 a.m.): All lanes of northbound I-5 near Coburg after an early morning crash. ODOT warns drivers that traffic remains heavy in the area and to look out for response crews still working at the scene. --- Update (7:38 a.m.): According to TripCheck.com, one lane...
COBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutherlin, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Sutherlin, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Suspect in custody after elderly man murdered near Leaburg

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A suspect is in custody after an elderly man was murdered Friday night near Leaburg, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Nickolas Jessee, 37, was taken into custody Saturday morning. People living in and around Leaburg and Vida who received a reverse 911 call can...
LEABURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Coos Co., July 8

CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#Sutherlin Police
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct after an incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 35-year old was at the Department of Human Services on West Harvard Avenue and allegedly pulled the fire alarm after he was asked to leave but refused. Roseburg Fire Department responded to the location and everyone inside exited the building due to the alarm sounding off.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

A transient was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Thursday night. A Myrtle Creek Police report said 24-year old Jacob Chaffee had allegedly found a victim’s keys and kept them. They were tracked to a business in the 300 block of North Main Street with an air tag. The victim confronted Chaffee about the keys and the suspect allegedly punched the victim. A disturbance ensured and another subject had their glasses broken. Chaffee fled the scene on foot.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLIST ESCAPES POLICE PURSUIT

A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE POINT MAN DECEASED, FOUR INJURED IN SERIOUS WRECK

A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT

A Roseburg man was charged following an alleged assault on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:25 p.m. the 30-year allegedly walked up to a victim in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street and hit him in the head once, because the victim was standing too close to his face.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED COMPUTER CRIME

Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
ROSEBURG, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on HWY 38-Douglas County

Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Roseburg Police cited a man for alleged criminal mischief, early Friday. An RPD report said at 3:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to Fremont Middle School on West Keady Court regarding a person breaking things and getting into a dumpster. Officers contacted the 34-year old while he was lifting a chain link gate.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR VIOLATING PARK RULES, VEHICLES TO BE TOWED

A transient was cited for violation of park rules by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said the 48-year old female has been issued multiple warnings for camping in Stewart Park parking lot overnight, but has refused to leave. At about 9:00 a.m. the transient was contacted and said her vehicle had mechanical issues and she was unable to move it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPT TO ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
SUTHERLIN, OR
nbc16.com

High speed chase ends with spike strips in Coos County after near miss with child

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver being pursued for reckless driving after nearly hitting a child led law enforcement on a high speed chase in Coos County. The Coos County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, June 30 at 3:10 p.m., a citizen made a direct report of a reckless driver who had nearly struck a young child to a Patrol Deputy on Libby Lane headed towards Charleston.
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy