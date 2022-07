Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The east bound lanes of Interstate 20 has been moving at a snails pace for several hours. Lexington Police say the back up stems from a natural gas line break that happened Thursday evening. Work to repair that break has been ongoing for hours, but Lexington Police say Dominion Energy who was making fixes to that line were forced to suspend work as heavy rain and lightening moved through the Midlands.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO