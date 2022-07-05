ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slater, IA

Fourth of July parade held in Slater one year after tragedy

By Marcus McIntosh
KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall Slater, Iowa, explodes from about 1,500 to about 10,000 people during it's annual 4th of July Parade. Last year’s parade ended in tragedy when a woman accidently backed into a crowd, killing one person...

www.kcci.com

Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
iheart.com

Drive-In Theater in Newton Plans to Re-Open Soon After Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Valle Drive-In Theater in Newton plans to open in a couple weeks after having to repair damages left by a tornado earlier this year. Co-Owner Jeff Namminga says the drive-in is normally open in April. But he says the tornado last March caused about $70-thousand in damage. It ripped off a third of the screen and damaged the concession stand's interior when the wind lifted the roof partially and then slammed it back down. Namminga says the insurance covered very little of the damage, and the theater has lost about 60% of the season so it's been a rough go so far this year. Valle Drive-In is selling new T-Shirts to help cover costs. Valle Drive-In says people can place their order until July 17th. If they wear their shirt to the drive-in, as a thank-you for their support, they will receive one free small bag of popcorn. Follow Valle Drive-In on Facebook to get updates on the official open.
NEWTON, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny SummerFest Returns After Two Years

(Ankeny, IA) -- Thousands of people in the Des Moines area will be headed to Ankeny SummerFest this weekend. The festival is 3 days of music, carnival rides, local food and brews, and more. Chamber of Commerce President Melissa Cox says SummerFest starts at 5:00 P.M. Friday and runs through Sunday at the District at Prairie Trail. There will be a carnival throughout the event, the Grand Parade Saturday morning, and the fireworks show Sunday night. Cox says over 30-thousand people are expected to come over the three day event. This is the first full SummerFest since before the pandemic. Ankeny has been doing the festival for over 50 years. Learn More.
ANKENY, IA
Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Lovilla murder victim identified, authorities say her husband killed her

Lovilla, IA- Authorities say a man killed his wife, dumped her body in the woods, then shot himself to death in southeast Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that someone told police in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny there had been a possible murder in southeast Iowa and the body of 33-year-old Betty Werner of Lovilla was found in a rural area of Monroe County on Sunday.
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Drowns in Tubing Accident Over the Independence Weekend

While the Fourth of July this year landing on a Monday made for a fun long weekend for most Iowans, it turned deadly for a man who fell from his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday afternoon. Des Moines TV station WHO reports 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of...
WHO 13

Indianola man charged with attempted murder in Des Moines stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Indianola man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a woman in Des Moines Tuesday. It happened in the 3800 block of University Avenue around 3:22 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Dominique Taylor, 18, is accused of stabbing a 57-year-old female in the back during a dispute.
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa driver dies after crashing through front window of home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of an Iowa residence on Saturday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported east of Webster City on 220th Street and Neely Avenue. According to the...

