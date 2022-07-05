ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, IA

Iowa community under boil advisory due to water main break

KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Iowa — The city of Dayton, Iowa, is under a boil advisory. The advisory is due to...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Dayton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
KCCI.com

Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 4 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kcci 8 News Team
KCCI.com

Iowa community working to provide affordable housing

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee is currently accepting bids to develop affordable housing for low-income residents and senior citizens. Last September, the city purchased a 13.6-acre property in the Prairie Rose area near Waukee Northwest High School. They want to use some of it for an affordable housing project. The...
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
PERRY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Drowns in Tubing Accident Over the Independence Weekend

While the Fourth of July this year landing on a Monday made for a fun long weekend for most Iowans, it turned deadly for a man who fell from his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday afternoon. Des Moines TV station WHO reports 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of...
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

Amazon facility in central Iowa evacuated due to threats Tuesday

The Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats on Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Jordan Laurie. They say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amazon employees reported Laurie made threats to bring a gun back to the facility. He was arrested at a home in Johnston around 10:45 p.m.
BONDURANT, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Officials Comment on New ATV/ORV State Ordinance

A new state law is now in effect and it impacts Greene County residents. House File 2130 allows residents to operate all-terrain and off-road vehicles on city and county roads. However, the ATV/ORV must be registered and be displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old and have proof of insurance, and the vehicle must not exceed 35 miles per hour, along with two working headlights and brake lights. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams stresses the importance of insurance being added to this new law.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in […]
1380kcim.com

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy