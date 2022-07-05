WCSO Sergeant Graduates from DARE Training Program

PRYOR, Oklahoma - William Bradford Christian School held a private groundbreaking ceremony Friday, June 17th at the location of their new building. As the only fully accredited private Christian school in Mayes county Bradford has experienced significant growth over the past 5 years. Local business owners as well as alumni parents Jerry and Susan Beggs have coordinated donations from several donors to begin construction of the 12,000 sq ft facility. The new building will contain a gym, five classrooms (including a computer lab), administrative offices, a cafe and flex space. Bradford has always “borrowed” a gym and looks forward to hosting games, showcasing students academic achievements, as well as hosting community events. New classrooms will accommodate the schools growth and allow them to expand enrollment. Estimated completion for the new space is scheduled for August 2023. For more information and to follow along with the progress “like” the school Facebook page and check out the construction progress webpage.

MAYES COUNTY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO