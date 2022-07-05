ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

WCSO Sergeant Graduates from DARE Training Program

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) celebrates as a member of their team graduates from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) training program. WCSO Sergeant Jorgensen trained for...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 2

pryorinfopub.com

Local Private School Runs Out of Room for Students

PRYOR, Oklahoma - William Bradford Christian School held a private groundbreaking ceremony Friday, June 17th at the location of their new building. As the only fully accredited private Christian school in Mayes county Bradford has experienced significant growth over the past 5 years. Local business owners as well as alumni parents Jerry and Susan Beggs have coordinated donations from several donors to begin construction of the 12,000 sq ft facility. The new building will contain a gym, five classrooms (including a computer lab), administrative offices, a cafe and flex space. Bradford has always “borrowed” a gym and looks forward to hosting games, showcasing students academic achievements, as well as hosting community events. New classrooms will accommodate the schools growth and allow them to expand enrollment. Estimated completion for the new space is scheduled for August 2023. For more information and to follow along with the progress “like” the school Facebook page and check out the construction progress webpage.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene of a standoff in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Owasso Police Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services are assisting Oologah Police on a stand off Thursday evening. According to Lt. Nick Boatman with Owasso Police, the incident started as a domestic violence situation, and the suspect fired at officers. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house near Lake St and Pecan St in Oologah.
OOLOGAH, OK
KTUL

BWS Chamber president found dead in Bixby

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bixby Police Department is investigating the deaths of a married couple. Police say they responded to a home near 111th and Mingo after receiving a call at 8:05 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:11 a.m. Police found a woman inside the house that...
BIXBY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

State Department of Health Releases COVID Update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday and an additional 9,200 cases have been added since last week. There are currently 14,600 Oklahoman's who currently have COVID-19. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says numbers went up in that area as well, with most...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Deputies Rescue 37 Animals From Rogers County Property

Rogers County deputies have rescued 37 animals from a home this week, including dogs, cats, reptiles, birds and a pony. Deputies said many of the animals were locked up in cages, without any food or water. Dustin and Anne Parker have turned themselves in to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office,...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

County Commissioners Get Presentation Regarding Online Auctions

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office requested that Bid4Assets speak to the Board of Osage County Commissioners regarding the services they offer, which include real estate auctions and online personal property sales. A spokesperson with the company said they help counties with tax foreclosure, online public auctions and much more.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa community mourning after BWS Chamber of Commerce President found dead

Many who knew and loved Sherry Gamble Smith are describing a surreal moment that still has not set in. Friends of Sherry said she leaves a hole that no person can fill. Before serving as the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President,Sherry was the executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Employee Retiring

It's been 30 years for Lisa Beeman and now she's starting on her retirement plan on November 1. Beeman started as planning director in 1992 then moved on to community development director in 1998. Her last day with the city will be October 31. Beeman has a background in our...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Charged With Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged domestic dispute that occurred at a Bartlesville hotel. Scott Crites Jr. was charged with one count of domestic abuse during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, officers responded to a hotel room...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Search continues for missing Claremore man

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The search for a missing Claremore man continued on Sunday. Friends say Mark Montgomery left home for work at Flowerbomb Craft Cannabis in Oologah on June 30th, but never arrived. “We’re worried. We’re scared, and he is deeply loved,” said Kimberly Reitz, Mark’s sister who flew...
CLAREMORE, OK

