Miamisburg, OH

Jon Wyss Named Vikings New Head Girls Lacrosse Coach

By Admin
miamisburgathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Wyss has been named the Vikings Head Girls Lacrosse coach pending board approval on 7/21/22. Wyss started coaching lacrosse in 2011, coaching 5/6 grade boys. He made the transition to...

miamisburgathletics.com

