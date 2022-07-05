Jon Wyss Named Vikings New Head Girls Lacrosse Coach

(Williamsburg, IN)--A Richmond man allegedly led police on a wild chase Thursday night that ended with him crashing into the third base dugout of the Williamsburg baseball field. It began when police tried to stop 28-year-old Jason Ashcraft, who had already been labeled as a habitual traffic offender. Ashcraft allegedly fled northwest. Scanner traffic indicated that he was on the Cardinal Greenway trail at one point. The chase went into the Fountain City area and then into Williamsburg. The baseball field was not being used when the crash occurred. A police canine apprehended Ashcraft when he tried to flee on foot after the crash.

WILLIAMSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO