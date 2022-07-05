ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

One seriously injured after shooting at house party in Virginia Beach

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0gVNNlfl00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a house party Sunday night.

On July 3, officers responded to the 1000 block of Level Green Blvd for the report of an individual with several gunshot wounds.

A passing fire truck was flagged down and provided medical aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

According to police, at last check, the victim was in critical but stable condition.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between two people at a house party resulting in the victim being shot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspects have been identified as of yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced to 7 years in fatal 2018 shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man has been sentenced to 8 years in the fatal shooting of another man back in 2018. During a court hearing Friday, Jermel M. Roscoe was sentenced to 10 years with 2 years suspended for manslaughter. He also received a 5-year supervised probation sentence which will begin upon his release.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#House Party#Police#Violent Crime#Level Green Blvd#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Person shot at house party Sunday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a house party over the weekend. After WAVY reached out multiple times, police confirmed on Wednesday that officers responded to the 1000 block of Level Green Blvd., just north of Level Green Park, around 2:35 a.m. Sunday for a report of person with several gunshot wounds.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Decomposed body found in Chesapeake woods

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are working to identify the individual whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday afternoon. M.P.O. Leo Kosinski confirmed to WAVY News that a park ranger noticed an odd smell in the area of S Military Highway, near Paramont Avenue, around 4 p.m. on July 7.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
fox5dc.com

12-year-old DC boy dies while swimming in Virginia Beach

WASHINGTON - A middle school community in D.C. is mourning the death of one of its students. In a letter sent out to the Eliot-Hine Middle School families, Principal Marlene Magrino informs students and parents of the death of rising eighth-grader Zamari Wilson. "As a cherished member of the Eliot-Hine...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy