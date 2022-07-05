One seriously injured after shooting at house party in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a house party Sunday night.

On July 3, officers responded to the 1000 block of Level Green Blvd for the report of an individual with several gunshot wounds.

A passing fire truck was flagged down and provided medical aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

According to police, at last check, the victim was in critical but stable condition.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between two people at a house party resulting in the victim being shot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspects have been identified as of yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.