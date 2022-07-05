ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, OH

Local News Items: Church is planning a trip to Israel

By Coshocton Tribune
Church planning Israel trip

FRESNO — Pastor Neal and Julie Dearyan of Chili Crossroads Bible Church are planning a trip to Israel for Feb. 20 to March 1, 2023. The pair have traveled to Israel and the Middle East with several groups over the years. Call 740-908-4311 for more information or download a brochure at chilicrossroads.org/israel.

MVESC having meeting

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center governing board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. July 11 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Items: Church is planning a trip to Israel

