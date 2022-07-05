What should expectations be for the 2023 Royals?

The 2022 Royals season still has close to half its games left, but the end result is pretty obvious by now. The team's already signaled to the rest of the league that they're open for business at the trade deadline, and it doesn't take much reading of tea leaves to see that the JJ Picollo and the rest of the front office are building for 2023 and beyond. So what should Royals fans expect next season? 610's Royals Insider Josh Vernier stopped by Fescoe In the Morning on Tuesday to explain.

"2023 comes down to Singer, and Lynch, and Hernandez, and Bubic, and Heasley, and whoever you get in a trade if you do end up parting with [Andrew Benintendi] and [Witt Merrifield] and the rest," he said. "Whoever you end up bringing in via trade joins that group of Heasley and the rest of the 2018 class. And yeah, those guys will dictate whether or not this is a good team in 2023. Because the offense looks like it's going to be pretty strong. But you guys all remember an offense with Damon, Dye, Beltran, and Sweeney -- it was exciting but you didn't have anyone to pitch, so you lost a lot of games. That's going to happen again next year unless we some continued improvement, most notably from Daniel Lynch and Carlos Hernandez over the second half of the season."

You can listen to the entire interview in the embedded player below: