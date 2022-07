If you're looking to chill this summer, you can learn about the animals of the ice age era and bring them to life with only your phone. Thanks to the Canadian Museum of Nature there's a new app that lets you hang out and take photos with ice age creatures both extinct and still living. You can bring a woolly mammoth to Parliament Hill, spot giant cats in your backyard or have muskox on your office desk.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO