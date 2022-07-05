ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mae Velma's Corned Beef is growing, ready to open a second location

By Carol Deptolla, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J89Fn_0gVNNHO500

Mae Velma's Corned Beef, the little drive-thru stand on the northwest side, is growing. It's adding a second location, at 7276 N. Teutonia Ave .

The new restaurant is expected to officially open Aug. 1, owner Tyron Smith said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nl4fU_0gVNNHO500

The new place still will be focused mainly on carryout, although the counter-service restaurant will have eight seats for customers who want to eat their corned beef and Italian beef sandwiches on the spot and a big-screen TV tuned in to sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9oUv_0gVNNHO500

Smith, who bought the building, remodeled it and divided it into two storefronts, hopes to draw a salon or other traffic-generating business for the second space. The building previously housed Mama Nana's Pick-Mar Restaurant, which Smith said closed a year or so ago.

He put in a granite counter, porcelain tile floors, entirely new bathrooms, neon and a tribute to his mother, Mae Velma, who introduced him to cooking.

The COVID-19 era has been a difficult one for restaurants, and Mae Velma's has had its share of challenges, but as a drive-thru, the original location at 4101 N. 76th St. was well suited for a time when most people ordered takeout, if they went out at all.

Other, dine-in restaurants had to establish takeout operations and start curbside service; Mae Velma's was takeout and curbside ready.

"I called it pandemic-proof," Smith said of Mae Velma's on 76th, which opened in December 2017. "All we had to do was slap some masks on and some gloves, and 'Welcome to Mae Velma's.' "

The building is small but large enough so three employees — to cook, bag and take payment — could distance the recommended 6 feet from each other, he said.

"None of my family members caught it, none of my staff caught it," Smith said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLpJ6_0gVNNHO500

The business also already had third-party delivery systems in place. "A ripoff," Smith calls the delivery companies for the fees they charge, but they helped Mae Velma's survive in those early months of the pandemic.

He had no trouble finding customers in the pandemic, but finding employees was another matter.

"What really helped me get through the pandemic was family," Smith said. "If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here."

His brother, Tarsh Smith, left a job as a food service manager to help him out, and his son, Tyron Smith Jr., began working for him seven days a week, too. Other family members pitched in.

"That’s how we got through it — family pulled together," he said. His brother now runs the 76th Street location and will help run the Teutonia location.

To hire more employees, like other business owners, Smith increased the hourly wage.

But when it came time to hire for his second restaurant, Smith found a different situation.

He's still offering a higher hourly wage, but this time when he advertised the positions, "I got nearly 200 applicants," Smith said.

Before, he'd get 30 to 40 applicants, and only three or four would show up for the interview. For the new location, he called back 60 applicants, and 14 appeared for the interview. "It’s still not good," Smith said, "but before it was nothing."

"Something, economically, was changing," he said.

Now he's nearly ready to open the restaurant, which also serves reuben sandwiches and reuben rolls, chicken wings and fried catfish, ocean perch and shrimp dinners, among other menu items.

"We love what we do. We’re very excited," he said. "I’m looking to try to grow as much as I can."

Hours for Mae Velma's on Teutonia will be 10 a.m. to midnight daily. That's not quite as late as the 76th Street spot, which is open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 a.m. the other days. "The neighborhood is different," Smith said.

The Teutonia location, like the 76th Street location, will have online ordering and delivery through the website, maevelmascornedbeef.com . Customers also can call in their orders, (414) 236-5590.

Related: 3 Milwaukee restaurants with good corned beef, whether it's St. Patrick's Day or not

Earlier versions of this article said Mae Velma's new location would open July 15. The expected opening date has changed.

Contact Carol at carol.deptolla@jrn.com or (414) 224-2841, or through the Journal Sentinel Food & Home page on Facebook . Follow her on Twitter at @mkediner or Instagram at @mke_diner .

Sign up for our Dish newsletter to get food and dining news delivered to your inbox.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mae Velma's Corned Beef is growing, ready to open a second location

Comments / 9

Homer
3d ago

Excellent example of a well thought out business plan!!! Congratulations on your continued success.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

5 Places to Get Crispy, Delicious Fried Chicken

THIS IS OFFICIAL PERMISSION to eat fried chicken all day long. Not that you need it. Need a little help deciding where to get your fix? Indulge your fried tooth in this quintet of ways:. 1. Coaches. 1125 N. NINTH ST. | 414-708-5541. This counter-service food court spot inside Eleven25...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Riverwest Co-Op’s Cafe to Close, at Least Temporarily

A cornerstone eatery in the heart of Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood is closing later this week, perhaps permanently. The cafe that is part of the Riverwest Co-Op Grocery plans to serve its last meals on July 10 due to ongoing financial issues. A steady stream of customers visited the cafe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee

Start your day off right with breakfast from 3rd Street Market Hall

Thanks to extended morning hours and offerings from Mid-Way Bakery and Supernova Coffee + Doughnuts, you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The Downtown food hall, which offers convenient entry points on Wisconsin Avenue, 2nd Street and Michigan Avenue (along with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Halal Restaurant Week kicks off in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Halal Restaurant Week is kicking off this weekend, featuring more than a dozen Milwaukee-area restaurants. Halal Restaurant Week will take place from Saturday, July 9 through Saturday, July 17, beginning with Eid ul Adha on Saturday. WATCH: Halal Restaurant Week event organizer Bushra Zaibak. In just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 27): Zocalo Food Park

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Corned Beef#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Italian
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Drink With Your Dog in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s a great city for drinking. It’s a great city for dogs. It’s a great city for drinking with your dog. And why shouldn’t you? There’s no reason a night out with friends shouldn’t include your best friend. Or, if you’re single, that you shouldn’t take advantage of the dating cheat code “PUPPY.” Or that Fido should be stuck at home when you could be enjoying the sudsy charms of a warm Milwaukee summer together. After all, it’s not drinking alone if you’re with your dog.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1847 North Prospect Avenue

Updated East Side 1BR Available! Close to Lake Michigan and Brady Street! - This spacious east side apartment is perfect for anyone looking to be near everything the city has to offer! Be within a close proximity to UWM, North Ave, Brady Street, Lake Michigan, and plenty more. Take a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Newsweek reports Milwaukee restaurant owner allegedly threatened employees

A message allegedly written by Shaker's Cigar Bar owner Bob Weiss appeared on social media a few weeks ago and eventually amassed thousands of reads. The message does not say specifically what happened to lead to the threatening message that was supposedly sent to employees in April of 2022. However part of it reads, "You should not be surprised if my Serbian or Cuban collection agents do not find you anytime/anywhere in the next year and dangle you from a tall building."
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
TMJ4 News

Taste of Wisconsin to return to Kenosha's lakefront this summer

KENOSHA, Wis. — Back again for another year, the award-winning Taste of Wisconsin festival will return to Kenosha's lakefront July 28-30. The festival is known for the tastes, flavors and cultures of Wisconsin coming together in downtown Kenosha along the shore of Lake Michigan. The 11th annual event will...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

The Hair Hut: Woman creates a tiny barbershop on wheels

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.— Mandy Jane Ashenfelter said even through the tough times, she is thankful she created The Hair Hut three years ago. “I am not in this to get rich,” she said. “If I was, I wouldn’t be here, but I’m so thankful and it’s worth it.”
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
MATC Times

4635 S 20th Street

Barrington Apartments-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - The Barrington Apartments is a pet free community located on Milwaukee’s Southside. Offering two bedroom apartment homes the Barrington includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. The Barrington features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Ray Allen Named President & CEO of Milwaukee’s Oldest Black-Owned Bank

Ray Allen is supposed to be retired. He reminds himself of this every now and then. But the tireless community advocate is cut from a different kente cloth. Every career move is intentional, rooted in his enduring determination to build relationships that benefit the greater community. Allen’s career journey is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327

Included Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. The Reserve Mequon presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Within walking distance to Foxtown Brewery, Interurban Bike Trail and Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy