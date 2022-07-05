ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luna County, NM

Fun for families on the Fourth

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
The Fourth of July Committee entertained the community with a parade and fun activities at Luna County Courthouse Park on Monday. Here is a photo gallery of the events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ehrc_0gVNNEju00

