Connecticut State

First Monkeypox case detected in CT

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHOfq_0gVNNB5j00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health has announced the first case of monkeypox in a Connecticut resident.

The patient is a male between the ages of 40 and 49 and is a resident of New Haven County, according to health officials.

It's added that the patient is isolating and has not been hospitalized.

No other patient information will be released.

“DPH believes that the risk to Connecticut residents from this case is low,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

She adds that, "the United States is currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, and there will likely be additional cases in Connecticut in the weeks ahead."

Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person. This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

