Jesse Agler: "Any Padres fan who's watched consistently over the last 4 or 5 years understands how big of a difference a manager can make"
Jesse Agler, the voice of the Padres, joined Ben & Woods on Tuesday morning! Listen here as Jesse talks about his recent time off as he returns to the booth this afternoon, the importance of having Bob Melvin at the helm, his 1st half observations as the Padres hit the midway point of the season, and more! Download the Audacy app here: https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download
Comments / 2