Slidell teen dead after falling off a boat, driver charged with DWI

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident in Livingston Parish.

The incident claimed the life of 17-year-old Madison Bradley of Slidell.

LDWF spokesperson Adam Einck says Bradley was on a pontoon boat with five other people on July 4 th when she and a male passenger were riding in front of the boat’s protective railing while the boat traveled down the Blind River just before 6 pm.

The boat hit a wake from a passing boat, which knocked Bradley and the other passenger into the water.

The male passenger resurfaced with minor injuries, however, Bradly suffered serious injuries from the boat’s propeller and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the water by agents.

The boat’s operator, 33-year-old David Crowe of Denham Springs, has been charged with vehicular homicide, DWI and reckless operation.

