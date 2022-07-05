ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

ELLA MAY KING

Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla May King, 92, of Phillipsburg, formerly of Conway, died Friday, July 1, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born May 5, 1930, in Dallas County, Mo. to James William and Anna M. Thurman Dill. On Sept. 10, 1949, she married William King. She was preceded in death by her...

www.laclederecord.com

Laclede Record

BILLY WAYNE “HONDO’’ RAGLAND

Billy Wayne “Hondo’’ Ragland, 71, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born April 10, 1951, in Laclede County, Mo. to Lee Warren and Beatrice Clark Ragland. On July 13, 1974, he married Deborah Elaine Watson. He was preceded in death by his...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

SFC (RET) THOMAS EUGENE COOPER

SFC (Ret) Thomas Eugene Cooper, 75, of Laquey, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his wife Anne Cooper of the home; four children, Christina Cooper of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Laura Cooper-Gray (Gary) of Laquey; Kelley Sanders (Mike) of Roseville, Ga. and Raymond Cooper (Maria) of Oroville, Calif.; two stepsons, Frank Hall (Yalonda) of Pekin, Ill. and David Hall (Jamie) of East Peoria, Ill.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother; several other relatives and friends.
LAQUEY, MO
Laclede Record

CHRISTOPHER J. CHAMBERS

Christopher J. Chambers, 55, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Patricia Chambers of the home; a son, Nicholas Chambers; his parents, Jeff and Deloris Chambers of Cuba, Mo.; two brothers, Eric Chambers and his wife Sue of Dittmer, Mo.; Bradley Chambers and his wife Angela of Cedar Hill, Mo.; three sisters, Kelly Renkenmeyer and her husband Scott of Owensville; Robyn Nelson and her husband Tim of Cedar Hill, and Holly Guerreo and her husband Sam of Owensville.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

GLORIA JUNE DUNCAN

Gloria June Duncan, 83, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born July 22, 1938, in St. Louis, Mo. to Paul Lee and Juanita Warner Brown. On May 31, 1957, she married Herman L. Duncan. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kathleen...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RUBEN GORDON OLSON

Ruben Gordon Olson, 97, of Lebanon, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Oslo, Minn. to Lars and Kristine Evanston Olson. On June 16, 1952, he married Dorothy Pauline Brown. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Pauline Olson on June...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

SHAYLA PAIGE HEADLEY

Shayla Paige Headley, 33, of Lebanon, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home in Columbia. She is survived by two daughters, Ella Eady of Springfield, and Callie Barnes of Missouri; a son, Milo Barnes of Lebanon; her parents, Robert and Tina Headley of Lebanon; her brother, Tyler (Kala) Headley; her sister, Krystal (Chris) Saxon, both of Springfield; her grandparents, Elmer and Mary Reid of Lebanon; two nieces, Violet and Sylvie Sexson of Springfield; and a host of treasured relatives and friends.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ANTHONY KEN FOSTER

Anthony Ken Foster, 62, of Waynesville, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. He is survived by his parents, Kenny and Sue Foster of Waynesville; two brothers, Jonathan Foster (Mary) of Italy and Eric Foster (Kathy) of Belton, Texas; three nephews, Austin Foster of Belton, Texas; Joshua Foster of Temple, Texas, and Ryan Foster of Lake Buchanan, Texas; several other relatives and friends.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

Fair has been held in several locations over the years

Fairs in Laclede County Have been held in different locations for more than 120 years. Before 1900, a series of street fairs and farmers’ exhibits were held each year during the fall on Commercial Street. Dr. J.M. Perkins originated the idea and the plan, which he used for this first street fair. The main exhibits were located in the opera house located on the third story of the Sam Farrar building at the corner of Jefferson and Commercial. There was an elaborate display , fruit, cooking and agricultural products. Vacant lots on and near Commercial Street were used for livestock and driving horses. The Lingsweiler building (where the Laclede County Record is now located) was not yet built at the time of the first fairs and there was ample space for the construction of pens for swine and stalls for cattle. Commercial Street was always used for the exhibition of the gaits of saddle horses, and all the second and third floor windows of the business buildings were decorated. The fair was also held for many years where the Lebanon Senior High School is now located. When the Nelson Community Center was built in the 1960s the fair was held at that location until it was moved to the new Laclede County Fairgrounds next to Cowan Civic Center.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Laclede County projects included in state road plan

Some Laclede County projects are included in a state plan for road repairs adopted Wednesday. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission this week approved the 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.Laclede County projects in the plan include rebuilding the pavement at the BNSF railway crossing on Missouri 5 with a project award set in August 2022. Also included is pavement improvement from Route 5 to Route 17 in Texas County with an award date in 2023. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon Barbell Club competes in Las Vegas

The Lebanon Barbell Club recently competed in the 2022 USA Weightlifting National Championships held in Las Vegas, Nev. Coached by The Gym 24/7 Fitness Center owner Tim Cole, the team brought eight local lifters in Carter Sing, Drake Cole, Lilly York, Wes Chaffin, Holdyn Carr, Eva Windsor, Brooke Lercher, and Kinley Knight. “These weeks can be grueling, repetitive, frustrating, and exhausting,” Cole said about the preparation for the tournament. “When we train for this, we get back to teaching and drills and focus more on the load on the barbell than we ever do. Generally, with most athletes, the load on the barbell is the least important part of our training, but it is all that matters for this group.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Council discusses gaming machine resolution that would seek state action

The Lebanon City Council again took up the topic of gaming machines in the city at a work session meeting Thursday night. City Administrator Michael Schumacher said city staff had researched the issue and suggested a resolution requesting prosecutors take appropriate action and state legislators to clarify the laws at the state level. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

