ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Just Stop Oil campaigners glue themselves to Da Vinci copy in Royal Academy

By Damien Gayle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlaLR_0gVNM9Rj00
Protesters from the Just Stop Oil climate protest group glue their hands to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper inside the Royal Academy on Tuesday.

Five supporters of the Just Stop Oil coalition have glued themselves to a 500-year-old depiction of The Last Supper in London’s Royal Academy, the fifth time in a week that it has disrupted a major British art institution.

The activists struck just before noon, supergluing their hands to the frame of the 3-metre-long painting – a reproduction of the Leonardo da Vinci original attributed to his pupil, Giampietrino.

The Royal Academy’s Last Supper is a nearly full-size copy of the famous fresco in the refectory of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan. It presents the famous scene from the Gospel of John in which Jesus announces that one of his 12 apostles will betray him.

In keeping with the gospel theme, one of the protesters said the government was a “Judas” to future generations, PA Media reported. The protester said the group had brought its campaign to this “magnificent, beautiful painting” because the future is “bleaker than ever”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18z4OE_0gVNM9Rj00
Campaigners also glued their hands to the frame of John Constable’s The Hay Wain at London’s National Gallery on Monday after superimposing their own image over the painting. Photograph: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Jessica Agar, a 21-year-old student from Hereford at the protest, said: “I am an art student, but there is no place for me to follow my calling as an artist in a world where I have no future. In no uncertain terms, the establishment – of which the Royal Academy is a part – has condemned me and all young people to suffer. I am outraged, and you should be too.”

One campaigner spray-painted “No new oil”on a plinth beneath the painting. The Guardian understands art gallery actions were intended as a way to keep attention on the group’s cause before more protests in coming weeks and months. The campaign began in April with blockades of oil distribution terminals in the Midlands and south-east England.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Officers were called to the scene, and five people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They are still in custody.

On Monday, campaign supporters glued themselves to a John Constable painting, The Hay Wain, at the National Gallery in central London. Last week three other paintings, including one by Vincent van Gogh, were targeted at galleries in London, Manchester and Glasgow. The protesters arrested during these events are also still in custody.

On Sunday, seven people were arrested after activists invaded the race track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Jesus
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Protest#British#The Royal Academy#Pa Media
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Met officers dismissed after sharing Meghan Markle joke in ‘racist, sexist and homophobic WhatsApp group’

Two Metropolitan police officers have been dismissed after exchanging racist messages on a WhatsApp group, including a comparison between Meghan Markle and a g*******.PC Sukhdev Jeer and PC Paul Hefford, both attached to Forensic Services were found to have been involved in “highly offensive and discriminatory behaviour”, a tribunal ruled.An allegation was also proven for former PC Richard Hammond, previously attached to Met Operations.The panel heard that PC Jeer posted a meme that showed the image of a “g*******” toy that was captioned: “A sneak preview at Meghan’s wedding dress.”Responding to this, PC Jeer said he did not find this...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

French court overturns Grenoble’s decision to allow burkinis

Full-body swimwear including burkinis should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France’s top administrative court ruled on Tuesday, upholding an earlier order by a lower court. “The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

348K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy