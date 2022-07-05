MARK MORQUE

Fairs in Laclede County Have been held in different locations for more than 120 years. Before 1900, a series of street fairs and farmers’ exhibits were held each year during the fall on Commercial Street. Dr. J.M. Perkins originated the idea and the plan, which he used for this first street fair. The main exhibits were located in the opera house located on the third story of the Sam Farrar building at the corner of Jefferson and Commercial. There was an elaborate display , fruit, cooking and agricultural products. Vacant lots on and near Commercial Street were used for livestock and driving horses. The Lingsweiler building (where the Laclede County Record is now located) was not yet built at the time of the first fairs and there was ample space for the construction of pens for swine and stalls for cattle. Commercial Street was always used for the exhibition of the gaits of saddle horses, and all the second and third floor windows of the business buildings were decorated. The fair was also held for many years where the Lebanon Senior High School is now located. When the Nelson Community Center was built in the 1960s the fair was held at that location until it was moved to the new Laclede County Fairgrounds next to Cowan Civic Center.

