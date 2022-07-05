MARK MORQUE

The Lebanon Barbell Club recently competed in the 2022 USA Weightlifting National Championships held in Las Vegas, Nev. Coached by The Gym 24/7 Fitness Center owner Tim Cole, the team brought eight local lifters in Carter Sing, Drake Cole, Lilly York, Wes Chaffin, Holdyn Carr, Eva Windsor, Brooke Lercher, and Kinley Knight. “These weeks can be grueling, repetitive, frustrating, and exhausting,” Cole said about the preparation for the tournament. “When we train for this, we get back to teaching and drills and focus more on the load on the barbell than we ever do. Generally, with most athletes, the load on the barbell is the least important part of our training, but it is all that matters for this group.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
