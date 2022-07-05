ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

As Gun World opens new location, some residents protest number of gun stores in Burbank

By Tara Lynn Wagner
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif. — The city of Burbank is just over 17 square miles and has roughly 100,000 residents. It’s also home...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

24204 Sylvan Glen Road B, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA, 91765

The Amazing, Sweet Detached End-Unit Townhouse is located in one of the Desirable Communities of Diamond Bar, and 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a very open floor plan, laminate flooring, and abundant natural lights, a gourmet updated kitchen with a granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. The family room is an open-concept layout to a wonderful dining room area to the backyard connecting with a sliding glass door. The backyard offers a spacious area for entertainment. As you make your way up to the second level you will find three decent bedrooms and an upper laundry space with clothes racks. All the bedrooms upstairs make your life more secure and peaceful. The full-size bathrooms are equipped with a single vanity and large bath tube. Except for the 2 car Garage, your visitors also can access the public parking lot without designation. HOA Amenities include a swimming pool, and spa; Association Fee covers Water, and Trash also. Walking distance to Elementary school, Carlton J. Peterson Park, Skate Park; It is extremely easy to access the freeway, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. Must See! See! See!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Government
Burbank, CA
Society
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
Key News Network

Brush Fire Burns in Castaic Near Detention Center

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on Friday, July 8, around 9:15 p.m. on the hillside near the 5 Freeway and Parker Road Exit in the unincorporated community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. When units arrived,...
CASTAIC, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana office building sold and it will be converted into apartments

NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu and Senior Associate Nikki Liu with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group in the Irvine office completed the sale of a 10-story 107,190 square foot office building located in Santa Ana, California. Steve and Nikki represented both seller, Concourse COI Investment, LLC, and buyer, 1600 N Broadway LLC, in the transaction. The sale price was $11,800,000.00 or $110 per square foot.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Gun World
Santa Monica Mirror

One Dead Following Possible Fatal Overdose at Palisades Park

One person dead, another hospitalized following possible overdose Tuesday evening. Santa Monica police are investigating a drug overdose at Palisades Park that left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 5 around 8:15 p.m., Santa officers were dispatched to a call...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS LA

Uptown Whittier compromises on new plan for outdoor dining

More change coming to Uptown Whittier as the city strikes a compromise for the contentious outdoor patios."You'll see sometimes during the week there's not a whole lot of people, so I understand the car situation," said Whittier resident Erika Martinez said. While the outdoor dining options served as lifelines for restaurants during the pandemic, the closed-off streets limited traffic to stores in the area — a major concern for the owner of Greenleaf Botanicals who calls the area a ghost town. "It really affected us because there's no one there," said Moses Beltran, who has owned his business for three years. "We...
WHITTIER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Demolition work set to begin on Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Once a signature feature in the Long Beach harbor skyline, the Gerald Desmond Bridge will be dismantled starting Saturday, opening the port’s waterways to larger cargo ships. The 5,134-foot-long bridge was closed to traffic in October 2020, when a higher replacement bridge opened....
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Household hazardous/E-waste collection event scheduled July 23

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host a household hazardous/E-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 to enable residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste. The event is free and is to take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

Santa Monica Extends Local Emergency To December 31, 2022

SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s Forty-Third Emergency Supplement signed on June 29, extends the City’s remaining local emergency orders through December 31, 2022, or the termination of the County Health Officer Order, whichever transpires first, provided that the Santa Monica City Council ratifies the need for continuing the local emergency due to COVID-19 every 60 days.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy