Virginia Elaine “Ginger” Hays

New high service pump motors are being put on at the Monmouth Water Treatment plants, which will help alleviate some water main breaks says Communications Director Ken Helms:. “It is going to help keep the system form doing what they call ‘water hammering,’ is the common term for it. It is basically surges in the mains and that puts the mains under stress, which part of that has what they call VFD’s, they are like variable speed drives to help increase the flow slowly and decrease it slowly, which we reduce all the stress.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO