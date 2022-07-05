Virginia Elaine “Ginger” Hays, 84, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born May 22, 1938 in Aledo, IL, the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Eileen (Stearns) Hays. She was raised and educated in Bay Island,...
Gloria R. Sheckler, 95, formerly of Galesburg and Gladstone, died at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Courtyard Estates of Knoxville. She was born January 11, 1927, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Earnest B. and Edith Maud (Carrier) Stanbary. She married Robert A. Pedigo on October 24, 1948 in Monmouth. Together they had three children, Thomas, Timothy, and Jean Pedigo. She later married Robert B. Sheckler on March 18, 1983, in Kimberling, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2016 after nearly 33 years of marriage. With this union, she gained three step-sons, Robert, Mark, and David Sheckler.
John James Kraus, 69, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 7, 2022. John was born April 14, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Joseph Henry and Christina (Wilwert) Kraus. John married Cheryl D. Campbell on May 10, 1980 in Galesburg, Illinois. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; two sons, Ryan Kraus of Galesburg and Eric (Taylor) Kraus of Galva; one daughter, Lindsay (Craig Klassen) Kraus of Galesburg; his two beloved grandchildren, Addyson and Bracken James Kraus; and his step-granddaughter, Addysn Klassen. John is also survived by two brothers, James Kraus of Cuba City, Wisconsin and William (Norma) Kraus of Dubuque, Iowa; and two sisters, Mary (Duane) Kruse of Dubuque, Iowa and Elaine Hildebrand of Dubuque, Iowa. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Jean and Larry Nauman; a brother-in-law, Tom Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus.
James C. “Jim” Sloan, 63, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 3:03 pm, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. Jim was born September 22, 1958, in Toledo, OH the son of Clifford and Marilda (Dickson) Sloan. He was raised and educated in Toledo. Jim married Leila Skees...
George R. Paris, 70, of Lake Warren, Monmouth, IL passed away at 6:39 pm, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. George was born May 16, 1952 in Louisville, KY, the son of Charles and Jean (Pobuda) Paris. He was raised and educated in Davenport, IA and graduated from Central High School in 1971.
Roger Harley Stegall, 90 of Galesburg and formerly of Abingdon, and former Mayor of Abingdon, passed away at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born June 11, 1932 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of Harley C. and Eliza Marie...
Mary E. Murray, Galesburg, died at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI, the daughter of Duane and Helen (Tulin) Murray, on August 4, 1957. She attended Galesburg High School, then studied at Illinois State University and Dominican University, earning her Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science. She was employed with the Alliance Library System prior to working as a District Librarian for United CUSD 304.
On August 6, 2022, people will be running for more than a time, a record, or a medal – they will be running for hope. Since its 1982 inception, St. Jude Runs has raised over $71,190,382 to further the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Locally, Wendy Anderson a Counselor at Monmouth-Roseville Junior High says she will participate in this year’s run again.
The 169th annual Mercer County Fair gets underway Tuesday, July 12th and runs through Saturday, July 16th at the fairgrounds in Aledo. Several daily events are on tap for all ages, with the kids being the backbone of the entire county fair, says Fair Board President Rita Williams:. “The kids...
Martha M. Bodenhamer, 84 of St. Augustine, passed away at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Galesburg. She was born October 21, 1937 in Ellisville Township, the daughter of Milton F. and Alene E. (Ryan) Selph. She married James “Jim” Bodenhamer on February 21, 1958 at the Abingdon Christian Church and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Phyllis Sublett.
New high service pump motors are being put on at the Monmouth Water Treatment plants, which will help alleviate some water main breaks says Communications Director Ken Helms:. “It is going to help keep the system form doing what they call ‘water hammering,’ is the common term for it. It is basically surges in the mains and that puts the mains under stress, which part of that has what they call VFD’s, they are like variable speed drives to help increase the flow slowly and decrease it slowly, which we reduce all the stress.”
A two vehicle head-on crash sent a Galesburg woman to the hospital Monday morning. According to the Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Brittney Thomas was traveling north on Illinois 97 near US 150 in Knox County, when around 10:45am she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by a 36-year-old from Elmwood head-on. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old passenger in the second vehicle was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The ISP did not release the names of the two people in the second vehicle.
The dates have been announced for the Monmouth-Roseville Jr. High Football Camp. The camp will take place at Monnmouth-Roseville Jr. High in Roseville from Monday, July 25th-Friday, July 29th from 9-11 am. It’s open to all area incoming 7th and 8th graders. The camp costs $30 per athlete and all campers must have an up-to-date physical. A copy of the physical MUST be turned in along with a parent-signed permission slip. You can download all necessary forms from the MRJHS website. Campers will be issued and use a helmet, shoulder pads and mouth-guard during camp. Monmouth-Roseville junior high football coaches as well as Monmouth-Roseville varsity head coach Jeremy Adolphson and current Titan high school players will provide the coaching and instruction throughout the week.
Local law enforcement are working daily to combat drug concerns on the streets as upticks in cases are reported, says McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout:. “We still deal with methamphetamine daily and one of the things we have been noticing is the uptick in fentanyl. Fentanyl is being abused in Illinois quite frequently and a lot of the drugs now are laced with fentanyl. It is a synthetic drug. A lot of it is made in China and then shipped and moved over the border into the United States.”
