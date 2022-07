MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A 54-year-old Akron man has died following an early morning crash in Medina County. Preliminary information from the Montville Police Department indicates that Charles Oliver was driving south on Wooster Pike (state Route 3) through the roundabout at Sharon Copley Road (state Route 162) shortly before 6 a.m. Friday in a 2007 Mack cement mixer. That's when police say the vehicle overturned after going off the right side of the roadway.

MEDINA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO