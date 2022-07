Hazel Faye Harper went missing in the evening of July 4. (Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is looking for Hazel Faye Harper.

According to Sheriff Gordon Smith, Hazel has been missing from her Starke home since Monday evening. Her picture is attached above.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 904-966-6161.

