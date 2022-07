Kota Ibushi might be a long way from returning. Ibushi has been out of action since he suffered a shoulder injury in the G1 Climax Finals against Kazuchika Okada. He was announced for the New Japan Cup, but was pulled from the tour. In May, Ibushi took to social media to express his frustrations with NJPW management, which led to NJPW holding a press conference addressing the issues and announcing penalties to Ibushi and others involved in the incidents.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO